PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-02-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 20:28 IST
8.4% GDP growth shows economy's strength, potential: PM Modi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
The GDP growth of 8.4 per cent in the third quarter shows the strength of Indian economy and its potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, asserting that the government will continue to make efforts to keep fast economic growth and help 140 crore Indians lead a better life and create a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Beating estimates, India's economic growth shot to 8.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2023-24, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing, mining & quarrying, and construction sectors.

Modi said, ''Robust 8.4% GDP growth in Q3 2023-24 shows the strength of Indian economy and its potential. Our efforts will continue to bring fast economic growth which shall help 140 crore Indians lead a better life and create a Viksit Bharat!''

