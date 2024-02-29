Houthis say they will introduce military 'surprises' in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis will introduce "military surprises" in their Red Sea operations, the Iran-aligned group's leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday.

Houthi militants have repeatedly fired on international commercial ships since mid-November in solidarity with Palestinians over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

