Delhi LG objects to delay in finalisation of lease deeds for flats under Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has expressed concern over the delay of more than two decades in the finalisation of lease deeds for the allotment of flats to Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme beneficiaries, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

Saxena also paved the way for the execution of lease deeds for flat allotment under various schemes at Bawana and Narela in northwest Delhi, they said.

The Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme -- RGHS-I and RGHS-II -- were initiated in 2003-04 and 2006-07, but the draft lease deed to be executed for allotment of flats reached the Lt Governor for his approval in January 2024, officials said.

A total of 5,311 allottees are likely to be benefitted from the execution of the lease deeds.

''The Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, despite the explicit instructions of the then LG in 2019, caused an inexplicable delay of approximately five years before placing the matter for the finalisation of the lease deeds,'' an official said.

The LG has directed the administrative department to fix responsibility on officers for the delay in processing the lease deeds and take stringent action against them, they said.

He also directed the secretary concerned to ensure a comprehensive review of matters that have been delayed inordinately, process them expeditiously, and resubmit within a timeline of three weeks, officials added.

