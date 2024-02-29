Left Menu

Centre releases additional instalment of tax devolution of Rs 1.42 lakh cr to state govts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:17 IST
Centre releases additional instalment of tax devolution of Rs 1.42 lakh cr to state govts
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has released an additional instalment of tax devolution of Rs 1,42,122 crore to state governments.

The release of the additional instalment is aimed at strengthening the hands of state governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

This instalment is in addition to the tax devolution of Rs 72,961 crore already released on February 12, 2024.

With Thursday's release, states have received three instalments of tax devolution in February 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024