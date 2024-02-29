UN chief condemns deaths in Gaza while waiting for 'life-saving aid'
Reuters | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:26 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned a deadly incident in northern Gaza on Thursday "in which more than a hundred people were reportedly killed or injured while seeking life-saving aid," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
"The desperate civilians in Gaza need urgent help, including those in the besieged north where the United Nations has not been able to deliver aid in more than a week," he said, adding that Guterres again called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages.
