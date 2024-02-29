Left Menu

Woman paraded nude in Bengaluru's Belagavi district

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:50 IST
Woman paraded nude in Bengaluru's Belagavi district
Belagavi (Karnataka) A woman was allegedly paraded nude in Belgavi district seven months ago and the video of the incident has gone viral now, police said on Thursday.

Based on the complaint by the survivor's daughter, the police have taken up the case.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred on July 31, 2023 when the survivor and her son were beaten up by her rivals for questioning the encroachment of half-an-acre of land on the three acres of land allotted to her by the government.

The accused not only paraded her nude and beat up her family, but also threatened her with dire consequences if she lodged a complaint, the complainant alleged.

The matter came to light on Thursday when the survivor's daughter lodged a complaint.

Senior officers of the Belagavi district administration have camped in the village to probe it further.

This incident is a reminder of a similar one that took place in Vantamuri village in Belagavi district where a woman was attacked on December 11, 2023 after her son eloped with a girl from his own community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

