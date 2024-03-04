Rioters to pay for damage caused to public property: Uttarakhand govt

In a step aimed at deterring rioters, Uttarakhand government on Monday said such offenders would have to pay for the damage they cause to public property.

This government decision comes nearly a month after incidents of stone pelting, arson and firing in Haldwani claimed six lives and left more than a hundred injured. A number of vehicles and a police station in the town's Banbhoolpura area were set ablaze during the violence which broke out over the demolition of an illegal madrassa. The state cabinet gave its approval to bring an ordinance to set up a special claims tribunal which in case of riots and unrests, will recover the money for damage to public property from the rioters themselves. Soon after charing the cabinet meeting where the decision was taken, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on X, ''Those who disturb peace in the state to pay for it now''. ''The Cabinet has approved the constitution of a Special Tribunal during the Cabinet meeting today with the aim of strictly curbing cases of riots and unrests. The damage caused to public property during the riots will be recovered from the rioters themselves,'' he said.

''Those who disturb peace in the state will have to pay a heavy price now. It will set an example which will be remembered for years by generations of rioters who tarnished the sacred land of Devbhoomi,'' Dhami said.

