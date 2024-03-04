Left Menu

Rioters to pay for damage caused to public property: Uttarakhand govt

The state cabinet gave its approval to bring an ordinance to set up a special claims tribunal which in case of riots and unrests, will recover the money for damage to public property from the rioters themselves.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-03-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 15:52 IST
Rioters to pay for damage caused to public property: Uttarakhand govt
  • Country:
  • India

In a step aimed at deterring rioters, Uttarakhand government on Monday said such offenders would have to pay for the damage they cause to public property.

This government decision comes nearly a month after incidents of stone pelting, arson and firing in Haldwani claimed six lives and left more than a hundred injured. A number of vehicles and a police station in the town's Banbhoolpura area were set ablaze during the violence which broke out over the demolition of an illegal madrassa. The state cabinet gave its approval to bring an ordinance to set up a special claims tribunal which in case of riots and unrests, will recover the money for damage to public property from the rioters themselves. Soon after charing the cabinet meeting where the decision was taken, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on X, ''Those who disturb peace in the state to pay for it now''. ''The Cabinet has approved the constitution of a Special Tribunal during the Cabinet meeting today with the aim of strictly curbing cases of riots and unrests. The damage caused to public property during the riots will be recovered from the rioters themselves,'' he said.

''Those who disturb peace in the state will have to pay a heavy price now. It will set an example which will be remembered for years by generations of rioters who tarnished the sacred land of Devbhoomi,'' Dhami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global
4
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024