1 kg gold worth Rs 61 lakh seized from passenger at Jaipur international airport

A passenger on board a flight from Oman’s Muscat was arrested at international airport here with 1 kg of gold having an estimated value of Rs 61 lakh in the market, a customs department official said Monday.

The passenger reached the airport on Sunday night where customs department officials apprehended him on suspicion, the official said.

The passenger was interrogated and during the search, he was found to be concealing the gold in the form of paste inside socks, the official said.

The customs official said that the gold weighed about 1 kg and has an estimated value of Rs 61 lakh. The passenger was arrested and the gold was seized, he said, adding that the accused is being interrogated to know the source and destination of gold smuggling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)