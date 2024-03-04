President Ramaphosa calls for ceasefire in Sudan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed a briefing by the Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, Malik Agar Eyre Nganyoufa, on the situation in Sudan while reiterating the call for an immediate ceasefire.

President Ramaphosa held a meeting with Nganyoufa on the situation in Sudan on Sunday.

According to the Presidency, the purpose of the meeting was to brief the President on the developments towards peace in Sudan.

“President Ramaphosa welcomed the briefing and expressed South Africa’s support for dialogue between the warring factions. The President further reiterated the call for an immediate ceasefire that will alleviate the suffering and humanitarian catastrophe facing the Sudanese people, especially women and children.

“President Ramaphosa looks forward to meeting with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council,” the Presidency said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)