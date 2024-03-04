Russia's Medvedev on German military phone intercept: we'll show restraint but won't forget
- Country:
- Russia
A senior ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow would show restraint in response to a purported intercept of the German military discussing a strike on Russia, but would not forget about it.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments at a youth forum in southern Russia, the RIA news agency reported.
RIA also cited Medvedev as saying that peace talks with the current Ukrainian leadership were impossible and that any new Ukrainian government would first have to recognise the "new reality" on the ground for talks to take place.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Security Council
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Moscow
- Dmitry Medvedev
- Medvedev
- Ukrainian
ALSO READ
Ukrainian forces don't have enough artillery to battle Russia. A key withdrawal Saturday shows that
Russian forces in full control of Avdiivka coke plant, Russian agencies report
Russian forces in full control of Aavdiivka coke plant, Russian agencies report
Alexei Navalny had a vision of a democratic Russia. That terrified Vladimir Putin to the core
The Russian opposition just lost its brightest star. What does it do now?