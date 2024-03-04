Left Menu

Russia's Medvedev on German military phone intercept: we'll show restraint but won't forget

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2024 16:01 IST
Russia's Medvedev on German military phone intercept: we'll show restraint but won't forget
A senior ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow would show restraint in response to a purported intercept of the German military discussing a strike on Russia, but would not forget about it.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments at a youth forum in southern Russia, the RIA news agency reported.

RIA also cited Medvedev as saying that peace talks with the current Ukrainian leadership were impossible and that any new Ukrainian government would first have to recognise the "new reality" on the ground for talks to take place.

