Vessel reports incident southeast of Yemen's Aden, UKMTO says
Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 19:39 IST
A vessel has reported an incident 91 nautical miles southeast of Aden in southern Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency on Monday.
Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have launched attacks on shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The Rubymar cargo ship sank on Friday, becoming the first vessel lost since the Houthis began they attacks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Houthi rebels suspected in attack that damaged Belize-flagged ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Canada says China has role to play in keeping Red Sea safe
Houthi rebels' attack severely damages Belize-flagged ship in key strait leading to the Red Sea
Red Sea disruptions to limit products to customers in long term -QatarEnergy
Yemen's Houthis say Rubymar cargo ship targeted, could sink