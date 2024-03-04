Left Menu

Five fall sick after having mouth freshener at Gurugram restaurant, FIR lodged

Five people fell sick allegedly after having a mouth freshener which had dry ice mixed in it at a restaurant here after having dinner, police said on Monday.Four of the five have been hospitalised, they said.According to a complaint lodged by Ankit Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida, he went to a restaurant in Sector 90 here with his wife and four friends for dinner on Saturday.After the dinner, a waiter at the restaurant brought mouth freshener and five people in the group had it.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 04-03-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 19:48 IST
Five fall sick after having mouth freshener at Gurugram restaurant, FIR lodged
  • Country:
  • India

Five people fell sick allegedly after having a mouth freshener which had dry ice mixed in it at a restaurant here after having dinner, police said on Monday.

Four of the five have been hospitalised, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by Ankit Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida, he went to a restaurant in Sector 90 here with his wife and four friends for dinner on Saturday.

After the dinner, a waiter at the restaurant brought mouth freshener and five people in the group had it. Their health deteriorated soon after and they were taken to a hospital, Kumar said, adding that the restaurant staff fled.

''I showed the packet of the mouth freshener to a doctor, who said it was dry ice. According to the doctor, it is an acid which can lead to death,'' the complainant said.

Kumar informed police about the incident. After consuming the mouth freshener, the five people complained of a burning sensation in their mouths. Their mouths started bleeding and they were vomiting, police said.

Four of the five people who fell sick have been hospitalised, they said.

Based on the complaint, police said, an FIR was registered under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station on Sunday.

''We are investigating the matter and action will be taken as per law,'' said Station House Officer Inspector Manoj Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global
4
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024