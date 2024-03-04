Govt increased number of CIPETs in last 10 years to meet needs of petrochemical Industry: Dr. Mandaviya

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers and Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya virtually inaugurated 3 centers of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) established in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh from New Delhi today. These three new CIPET centres dedicated to the nation by the Minister are CSTS Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), CSTS, Ranchi (Jharkhand), and CSTS Gwalior (MP). Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilises Shri Bhagwant Khuba, Secretary Chemicals and Petrochemicals Ms. Nivedita Shukla Verma and other senior officers of the ministry were also present on this occasion.

In his inaugural address, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that CIPET has its own place in the country. He also said that these institutes has transformed itself as per the needs of the 21st century. He said that these institutions have realized the dream of Aatamnirbhar Bharat. CIPET Institutes helped the industry not only by providing skilled manpower but also by research and production.

The Minister also said that by getting training from CIPET, youth almost get 100% jobs in petrochemical sector. CIPET was started in 1968 in Chennai as Central Plastic Engineering and Tool Institution. At that time there were only certificate and diploma courses under CIPET but today the number of courses has increased. Now undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level courses are also being offered in these institutes. Union Minister added that the government has increased the number of CIPETs from 23 to 47 in last 10 years in order to meet the needs of petrochemical Industry.

Dr Mandaviya further stated said that in order to make itself Aatamnirbhar, the institute has put emphasis on research and innovation. It has understood the needs of the Industry and had started research accordingly. It has taken forward the research in solar cell, gas seperation, water purification and polymer research.

CIPET: CSTS - Baddi (Himachal Pradesh)

To Impart Skill Development Training to the unemployed youth through specially designed courses to meet the manpower requirement of polymer/ Plastics and allied industries.

To Conduct Long – Term Course to train Students:

Diploma in Plastics Mould Technology (DPMT)

Diploma in Plastics Technology (DPT)

Post Graduate Diploma in Plastics Processing & Testing (PGD-PPT)

To Provide Technical Support Services and promote polymer and allied industries in the region.

To ensure employment/ Self-employment for trained students.

Land and Building Status:

Govt of Himachal Pradesh has provided 12.43 acres of land free of cost for establishment of centre at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of CIPET Baddi Centre was held on 27th April, 2016​.

CIPET: CSTS Gwalior

The Centre was started in 2016. Presently running in makeshift campus provided by State Government free of cost.

Land & Building Status:

The initial project cost of Rs.40.10 crore is shared between Govt. of Madhya Pradesh and Govt. of India on 50:50 sharing basis.

Government of Madhya Pradesh has initially allotted 10 acres of land at Maharajpura Village, Dang, Gwalior and subsequently allotted additional 15 acres of land.

The Industries Commissioner, Govt. of M.P has appointed Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IIDC), Gwalior for construction of building for CIPET Gwalior. The Construction was started in Jan 2019.

The construction of buildings includes Academic & Administrative Buildings, Technical Building, Canteen, Staff Quarter, Hostel with total area of construction of 9319.52 Sq. Mtrs. (approx.)

Out of the above, the Technical Building with total area of construction of 3861.255 sq.mt is ready for inauguration.

To conduct Long-Term programs to train students:

Diploma in Plastics Mould Technology(DPMT)

Diploma in Plastics Technology(DPT)

To impart Skill Development Training to the unemployed youth through specially designed courses to meet the manpower requirements of polymer / plastics and allied industries.

To provide Technical Support Services and promote polymer and allied industries in the region.

CIPET CSTS, Ranchi (Jharkhand)

To Impart Skill Development Training to the unemployed youth through specially designed courses to meet the manpower requirement of polymer/ Plastics and allied industries.

To Conduct Long – Term Course to train Students:

Diploma in Plastics Mould Technology ( DPMT)

Diploma in Plastics Technology ( DPT)

To Provide Technical Support Services and promote polymer and allied industries in the region

To ensure employment/Self-employment for trained students.

Land and Building Status:

Govt of Jharkhand has provided 12.82 acres of land along with 6319 sq. mt buildings at Hehal,Ranchi free of cost for establishment of centre at Jharkhand.

Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of CIPET Ranchi Centre was held on 15th May, 2017.

CIPET Ranchi started functioning in the allocated land which had one administrative building with class rooms, one boy’s hostel at Hehal, Ranchi. The temporary shed were constructed for installation and commissioning of Plant and machinery and Training and Technical services were started.

The Centre is equipped with requisite machineries and equipment and at present Skill Development training programmes are being conducted and Diploma programmes have been commenced from the Academic Session 2020-21.

