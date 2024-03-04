FACTBOX-Key dates on Trump's overlapping legal and political calendars

Former President Donald Trump faces a crowded calendar this year as he seeks the Republican nomination in the U.S. election while defending himself in four criminal trials.

Here are key dates in Trump's legal and political schedule: MARCH 5

Super Tuesday, when 15 states and one U.S. territory hold Republican primaries or caucuses. Trump has won eight nominating contests so far and could effectively wrap up the nomination on this date, if he has not done so already. His rival Nikki Haley has won a single contest, in Washington, D.C. MARCH 25 Start of a New York state criminal trial, in which Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election. This trial is expected to last until early May. Trump faces three other criminal cases as well, but it is not clear at this point whether any of them will start before the November election.

WEEK OF APRIL 22 The Supreme Court holds a hearing to consider Trump's claim that he can't be prosecuted for actions he took as president. Legal experts say the court is likely to reject his argument, but its decision to take up the matter means that a criminal trial originally scheduled for early March now might not take place until after the election. The federal case, brought by U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith, charges Trump with illegally trying to reverse his 2020 election loss.

Experts say the Court would need to issue a decision by early June to leave enough time for the trial to wrap up before Election Day. If Trump were to win back the White House, he would have the power to end the case, along with another that was brought under federal law. The court, which holds a 6-3 conservative majority, ruled on March 4 that states can't bar Trump from their ballots on the grounds that he incited an insurrection by encouraging his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. LATE APRIL/EARLY MAY

Trump's New York criminal trial is expected to wrap up around this time. JUNE 4

The final Republican presidential primaries take place. END OF JUNE

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision on Trump's immunity claim by this point. SUMMER 2024 Possible start of a federal criminal trial in Miami, in which Trump is charged with unlawfully keeping classified government documents after leaving office and lying to officials who sought to recover them. U.S. Special Counsel Smith has proposed a start date of July 8, while Trump's lawyers have floated Aug. 12, while also arguing that the case should be delayed until after the election. The judge, who was appointed by Trump, has yet to issue a decision. A trial date likewise has not been set in a racketeering case in Georgia, in which Trump and 14 co-defendants are charged with trying to overturn his 2020 defeat in that state. The state judge overseeing that case is weighing whether to disqualify Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis, who has admitted to having an affair with a lawyer she supervises in the case.

Willis has proposed an August start date and has said the trial would last until 2025. A ruling to remove her would lead to further delays. Four defendants in the wide-ranging case have pleaded guilty. JULY 15-18

Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the party formally chooses its candidate. NOV. 5

Election Day

