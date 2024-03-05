Left Menu

Worker dies at warehouse in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-03-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 20:58 IST
Worker dies at warehouse in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man died and two others got injured while working at a warehouse in Greater Noida after a rack fell on them, police officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the warehouse located in Achcheja village, under Badalpur police station limits, on Monday evening, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Singh, a resident of Jarcha area in Greater Noida, a police spokesperson said.

''Manish died after the rack fell on him inside the warehouse yesterday (Monday). The post-mortem examination was being conducted today (Tuesday),'' Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said.

Those injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are out of danger, police said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
3
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024