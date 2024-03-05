Left Menu

CBI fails to get custody of Shajahan Sheikh; Bengal govt moves SC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 21:37 IST
CBI fails to get custody of Shajahan Sheikh; Bengal govt moves SC
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Tuesday failed to get the custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh from the West Bengal CID even after waiting for more than two hours.

The CID said the leader of Sandeshkhali was not handed over to the central agency as the state government has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Just after a Calcutta High Court order transferring the case to the CBI by 4.30 pm of Tuesday, a team of CBI officials went to CID headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan to take custody of Sheikh.

They were accompanied by a team of CRPF personnel.

However, after waiting for more than two hours, the CBI team left the CID headquarters without Sheikh after 7.30 PM.

''We have not handed him over to CBI as the state government has moved the supreme court,'' a CID official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
3
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024