Programme launched to enhance employment opportunities for people with disabilities

A programme has been launched by NGO American India Foundation to enhance the number of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) engaged in formal sector employment and strengthening the entrepreneurial landscape, according to a statement.

A comprehensive blueprint for accountability measures for inclusive workplaces was developed, mindful of all 21 disabilities under the 2016 RPwD Act, following strategic disability-inclusive hackathons, which brought together 29 dedicated champions - persons with disabilities, corporate diversity and inclusion leaders, and accessibility experts, according to a statement by the AIF.

Building upon this foundation, the American India Foundation (AIF) now proposes to acknowledge and celebrate corporations who actively promote the inclusion of persons with disabilities – not only skill-based positions but also high-paying leadership job roles, it said.

At the launch of programme DI-verse, Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, said with lakhs of PwDs seeking opportunities within India Inc., DI-verse platform looks very promising. ''It converges with the government's economic vision to have more inclusive employment strategies, which can help harness the untapped potential of PwDs to propel India's growth story forward. Linked to Divyangjan Rojgar Setu PM Daksh Portal, the AIF will be able to serve 10 million PwDs across India to bridge the yawning gap between the demand and supply of their employment opportunities," he was quoted as saying by the statement.

AIF Country Director Matthew Joseph emphasized the broader societal impact of inclusive livelihood initiatives, saying entrepreneurship and employment emerge as viable avenues for the individuals with disabilities to achieve financial independence and resultant self-sufficiency. ''Inclusion is not just about economic empowerment. It's about building a society where diversity is celebrated and everyone has equal opportunities to succeed,'' he said.

