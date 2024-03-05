Collaborative efforts with 'whole-of-nation' approach needed for self-reliance in defence: CDS

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has highlighted the need for collaborative efforts with a ''whole-of-nation'' approach towards fostering innovation for achieving self-reliance in defence in India. He said this in his address during a two-day brainstorming session 'Impetus to Indigenisation' organised by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) that concluded in New Delhi on Tuesday, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The CDS in his address underscored the ongoing transformative process in defence reforms. ''The need for collaborative efforts for a 'whole-of-nation' approach between the government, services, R&D and defence production ecosystem towards fostering innovation in India's journey of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing and production in sync with India's 'Vision 2047','' the statement said.

The event was organised under the aegis of the DMA by HQ Integrated Defence Staff in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers.

It resulted in extremely productive outcomes with takeaways for policy reform aimed at accelerating the indigenisation process and enhancing private sector participation in the Indian defence manufacturing sector, the statement said.

In the keynote address during the inaugural session of the event, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane emphasised the government's commitment towards promoting indigenisation through private sector participation in the defence sector.

The brainstorming session, chaired by Gen Chauhan, saw active participation of key stake-holders from the defence ministry, DMA, Service HQs, Indian Coast Guard, DRDO, department of defence production, DGQA, academia, industry partners and field units of tri-services, it said.

