Haryana STF constable found dead in Jhajjar, murder case registered

A Special Task Force (STF) constable was found dead in his car in Jhajjar district on Tuesday with bullet injuries, prompting the state police to register a murder case and launch an investigation.

Police said Satbir's body was found near a canal in Bhurawas village.

While police said they have not entirely ruled out the possibility of suicide, a murder case has been registered on the complaint of his family.

''At this stage, investigations are on and whether it is a case of murder or suicide will be known after further investigations and after postmortem is done. We are investigating the case from various angles.

''Satbir was posted in the STF. We have registered an FIR under Sections 302 (murder) of the IPC based on complaint of his relatives. Further investigations are on. Postmortem would be conducted soon,'' SHO, Sahlawas, Inspector Prakash Chand said over the phone.

The incident comes close on the heels of the murder of INLD's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh.

Rathee and INLD worker Jai Kishan were killed after multiple bullets were fired on their vehicle in Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district on February 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)