Odisha: Retired cop gets 5 years RI in corruption case

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:53 IST
A vigilance court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced a retired sub-inspector of police to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a corruption case.

The court of special judge, vigilance, Baripada, also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, and if he fails to pay it, he will have to undergo an additional jail term of five months, said Special Public Prosecutor SK Das said.

During his tenure as the officer-in-charge of Tiring police station in the district, he was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 7,000 as bribe from a complainant, he said.

The vigilance said it would also move the competent authority for the stoppage of pension of Ray following his conviction.

Similarly, Suprava Mohapatra, a former child development project officer of Saintala in Bolangir district, was also convicted in a vigilance case and sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment.

She was convicted for misappropriation of government money to the tune of Rs 12.43 lakh.

A fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on her by the court. In default of payment of the fine, she has to undergo an additional jail term of four months, vigilance officials said.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the dismissal of Mohapatra, who is now serving as Muribahal CDPO in Bolangir, from service following her conviction, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

