Left Menu

5 killed in road accident in Haryana's Rewari

Police said the victims were returning to Charkhi Dadri after attending a wedding.Locals helped the victims get out of the car and rushed them to a trauma centre, where the doctor declared all five dead.We have kept the bodies of the deceased in the mortuary. An FIR is being registered, said a senior police officer.

PTI | Rewari(Har) | Updated: 06-03-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 14:12 IST
5 killed in road accident in Haryana's Rewari
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed here in a head-on collision between a Haryana Roadways bus and a car, police said on Wednesday.

All five deceased were car occupants, said police.

The accident took place near Siha village on Mahendragarh road. Police said the victims were returning to Charkhi Dadri after attending a wedding.

Locals helped the victims get out of the car and rushed them to a trauma centre, where the doctor declared all five dead.

''We have kept the bodies of the deceased in the mortuary. Also, the families of those who died have been informed. Post mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the family members. An FIR is being registered,'' said a senior police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024