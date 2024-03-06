Left Menu

Railways land-for-job case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet before Delhi court

The CBI on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court in the alleged Railways land for job scam, involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and several of his family members.

The CBI on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court in the alleged Railways' land for job scam, involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and several of his family members.

The final report was filed before Special Judge Vishal Gogne against three persons. Among the accused are two candidates -- Ashok Kumar and Babita -- and Bhola Yadav, who was the personal secretary of Lalu Prasad. The judge will consider whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet on March 14.

The court on February 28 granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in the case. The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels allegedly gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to officials.

The agency registered the case on May 18, 2022 against Prasad and 15 others, including his wife, two daughters, and unidentified public servants and private persons.

