Left Menu

No tractors carrying bricks in Mathura during Mahashivratri

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 06-03-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 15:27 IST
No tractors carrying bricks in Mathura during Mahashivratri
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration here has decided not to run tractor-trolleys carrying bricks during Mahashivratri to ensure that 'kanwariyas' on the roads do not face any problem.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey, after a meeting with officials of the Brick Kiln Association in Surir area, said on Wednesday that bricks will not be supplied on tractor-trolleys on March 7-8 in view of Mahashivratri. To ensure the safety of 'kanwariyas' who walk on foot and carry Ganga water in a 'kanwar', it was decided to stop the operation of tractors carrying bricks for two days, he said.

Mahashivratri will be celebrated on Friday, March 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024