Egypt's Banque Misr issuing 3-year certificate starting with 30% interest rate, chief says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-03-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 15:35 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Egypt's state-bank Banque Misr is issuing a three-year certificate with a 30% interest rate for the first year, 25% for the second year, and 20% for the third year, the bank's chief told local TV channel Extra News on Wednesday.
The Egyptian central bank earlier hiked the key interest rates by 600 basis points at an unscheduled meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egyptian
- Banque Misr
- Extra News
- Egypt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Four Egyptian officers back on trial in Italy over Regeni murder
Four Egyptian officers back on trial in Italy over murder of Italian student
Hamas chief Haniyeh arrives in Cairo for talks with Egyptians
Four Egyptian officers back on trial in Italy over Regeni murder
Rome trial resumes of Egyptian officers accused over murder of Italian student