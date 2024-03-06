German government condemns Tesla attack, warns against alarmism
The German government strongly condemns attacks on infrastructure such as the suspected arson that led to the shutdown of Tesla's European gigafactory outside Berlin on Tuesday, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Asked at a government press conference whether the incident could damage Germany's reputation as a location for industry, the spokesperson said, "I would warn here against alarmism."
