German government condemns Tesla attack, warns against alarmism

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-03-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government strongly condemns attacks on infrastructure such as the suspected arson that led to the shutdown of Tesla's European gigafactory outside Berlin on Tuesday, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Asked at a government press conference whether the incident could damage Germany's reputation as a location for industry, the spokesperson said, "I would warn here against alarmism."

