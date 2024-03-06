Left Menu

3 arrested for killing 16-year-old boy in Faridabad; had buried body on banks of Yamuna

The boy was a resident of Arua village in Faridabad and his body was recovered from the rivers bank there. On further interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had buried the body in an eight-feet-deep pit on the bank of the Yamuna in Arua, police said.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:45 IST
Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy here in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. His body was found buried on the banks of the Yamuna. They have been taken into one-day police remand after being produced before a court here, an official said and added that postmortem of the body is yet to be conducted.

Those arrested have been identified as Ejad, Suhan and Sabir, residents of Sahupura Khadar village in Haryana's Faridabad district, police said and added that they were apprehended for Dankaur in Uttar Pradesh. ''The accused have claimed that the boy used to tease Suhan's sister and that is why they killed him,'' SHO Chhainsa police station Inspector Ram Chander said and added that ''the exact reason behind the crime will be known only after investigation''. The boy's elder brother on March 1 had lodged a complaint stating that he was missing since the evening of February 29, police said and added that a case of kidnapping was registered. The boy was a resident of Arua village in Faridabad and his body was recovered from the river's bank there. The accused initially misled police by saying that they had thrown the body in the Yamuna, they said and added that an operation was also launched to find the body with divers deployed in the river. On further interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had buried the body in an eight-feet-deep pit on the bank of the Yamuna in Arua, police said. The body was recovered late Monday night.

The accused had strangled the boy to death with a muffler, police said and added that a case of murder has been registered.

