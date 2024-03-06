Left Menu

BJP MLA's nephew shot dead in Bihar

PTI | Katihar | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:23 IST
A nephew of BJP MLA Kavita Devi was shot dead by gunmen in Bihar's Katihar district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Paswan (35), the nephew of the BJP legislator from the Korha assembly seat in the district, a senior officer said.

The police, however, managed to arrest one of the assailants and recovered four firearms from his possession, Katihar Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar said.

Talking to reporters, the SP said Neeraj Paswan was attacked by some gunmen near his home in Santoshi locality under the jurisdiction of Katihar City Police Station this morning.

''They tried to flee the spot after firing at him. Residents of the area managed to overpower one of the gunmen and recovered four firearms from his possession,'' he said.

Paswan was taken to a government hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the SP said.

The murder is being investigated by the local police and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the other accused, he said.

On the condition of anonymity, a local police official said Paswan was an accused in a murder case and was granted bail recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

