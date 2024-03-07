Around 250 aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday, still not enough, State Dept says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 00:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
Around 250 aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday through the Rafah and Kerem Shalom border crossings, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Wednesday, adding there has been some improvement in the distribution of aid but enough was still not entering Gaza.
"We need to see dramatically more go in," Miller said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State Department
- Kerem
- Matthew Miller
- Miller
- Gaza
Advertisement