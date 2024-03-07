Left Menu

South Africa asks World Court for more measures against Israel

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 07-03-2024 00:31 IST
South Africa asks World Court for more measures against Israel
South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order additional emergency measures against Israel, which it says is breaching the measures already in place, the U.N.'s top court said on Wednesday.

In January the World Court, as the ICJ is also known, ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians, after South Africa accused Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza.

Israel and its Western allies described the allegation as baseless.

