UK's Cameron says he is appalled by deaths in Houthi Red Sea attack
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2024 01:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 01:31 IST
British Foreign Minister David Cameron said he was appalled by the death of two seafarers who were killed in a Houthi missile attack on a Red Sea merchant ship on Wednesday.
"Appalled to hear about the deaths of MV True Confidence international crew members in a Houthi attack in the Red Sea. Our thoughts are with their families," Cameron said in a post on X.
"We condemn the Houthis' reckless & indiscriminate attacks on global shipping & demand they stop. We will continue to stand up for freedom of navigation and back our words with actions."
