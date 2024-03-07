Left Menu

UK's Cameron says he is appalled by deaths in Houthi Red Sea attack

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2024 01:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 01:31 IST
UK's Cameron says he is appalled by deaths in Houthi Red Sea attack
British Foreign Minister David Cameron said he was appalled by the death of two seafarers who were killed in a Houthi missile attack on a Red Sea merchant ship on Wednesday.

"Appalled to hear about the deaths of MV True Confidence international crew members in a Houthi attack in the Red Sea. Our thoughts are with their families," Cameron said in a post on X.

"We condemn the Houthis' reckless & indiscriminate attacks on global shipping & demand they stop. We will continue to stand up for freedom of navigation and back our words with actions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

