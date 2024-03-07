UK trade minister doesn't see India election as a deadline for trade talks
Britain's trade minister Kemi Badenoch on Thursday said she did not see a forthcoming election in India as a deadline for trade talks between the countries, saying she did not necessarily think a deal would be done by that time but it remained possible.
"We can actually sign an agreement before the Indian election. I suspect that that is not necessarily going to be the case because I don't want to use any election as a deadline," Badenoch said at an event at Chatham House in London.
"It is possible that we can sign, but I'm not using it as a deadline."
