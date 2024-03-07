Left Menu

Railway jobs scam case: CBI arrests official for duping over 23 people

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 21:26 IST
Railway jobs scam case: CBI arrests official for duping over 23 people
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested the chief depot material superintendent of the Central Railways posted in Mumbai for allegedly duping more than 23 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the railways, officials said on Thursday.

The agency has taken Rajesh Ramesh Nayak into custody, they said.

It is alleged that Nayak used to promise jobs in the Central Railways and had issued fake appointment letters, letters for medical examination and letters for training among others in the name of Central Railway's DPO, Mumbai, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement. In return, he allegedly obtained huge undue advantage from such aspirants, the officials said.

Nayak had allegedly taken more than Rs 10.57 lakh from two brothers on the pretext of getting them jobs in the railways, they said.

His alleged fraud came to the fore when their father approached the CBI with a complaint, the officials said.

During searches, the CBI seized various documents that showed that more than 23 people had allegedly fallen victim to the tricks of Nayak, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024