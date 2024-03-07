LS polls, Sandeshkhali, Manipur likely to be discussed in upcoming RSS meet in Pune

Left Menu

Upcoming Lok Sabha polls, alleged atrocities against women in West Bengals Sandeshkhali and the prevailing situation in Manipur are among various contemporary issues that may come up for discussion at the RSSs all India Pratinidhi meeting scheduled to be held in Pune next week, according to sources.The three-day meeting, scheduled to begin on March 15, will also see election for the post of RSS general secretary, the second top position in the organisation after its chief, the sources said.At present, Dattatreya Hosabale holds the post.

Upcoming Lok Sabha polls, alleged atrocities against women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali and the prevailing situation in Manipur are among various contemporary issues that may come up for discussion at the RSS's all India 'Pratinidhi' meeting scheduled to be held in Pune next week, according to sources.

The three-day meeting, scheduled to begin on March 15, will also see election for the post of RSS general secretary, the second top position in the organisation after its chief, the sources said.

At present, Dattatreya Hosabale holds the post. He had been elected as RSS general secretary for a term of three years at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held in Bengaluru in 2021.

During the forthcoming RSS's meeting in Pune, the sources said, elections for the position of 'sanghchalak' (chief) and 'sarkaryawah' (secretary) of the respective state units of the organisation will also be held.

In a statement on March 1, RSS national publicity and media in-charge Sunil Ambekar had said the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will review all the works and 'sewa karya' done by the RSS volunteers and its various wings in 2023-24.

There will also be a wide-range of discussion on Sangh's plan for the year 2024-25, he had said.

"The meeting will also discuss various contemporary issues including Lok Sabha polls, atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali and the prevailing situation in Manipur," a source said.

The Pratinidhi Sabha will discuss the 'pravas' of the RSS chief and those of the volunteers of the organisation for this year.

The meeting will also discuss the implementation of a new 'Sangh Shiksha Varg' plan for the training of 'swayamsevaks' (RSS volunteers) and also plans for expansion of the organisation work and areas.

"The meeting will also discuss the Sangh's preparations for its centenary year celebrations in 2025-26. There will also be discussions on the current situation in the country and resolutions will also be passed on important issues.

The sources said at least 1,500 RSS volunteers and office-bearers from 45 'prants' (units) are expected to attend the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, which is the highest decision-making body of the organisation.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Hosabale and all joint general secretaries of the organisation will be present at the meeting.

Representatives of all 40 RSS affiliates including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will also participate in the meeting, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

