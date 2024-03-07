Sweden police arrest suspected Islamists believed to prepare attack
Swedish police on Thursday apprehended four people on suspicion of preparing a terrorist crime, the security service and a prosecutor said in a statement.
"The case concerns violent Islamist extremism, where the Security Police also sees connections to severe organised crime," the Swedish Security Service said in a statement.
