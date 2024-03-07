Left Menu

35 new district disability rehabilitation centres opened across India

Union minister Virendra Kumar on Thursday virtually inaugurated 35 new district disability rehabilitation centres DDRC across the nation. The newly established centres are distributed across various states, with 13 in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Andhra Pradesh, six in Odisha, four in Tripura, two in Maharashtra, and one each in Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur, according to a statement issued by the Department of Disabilities.During the inauguration event, Kumar highlighted the significant accomplishments of persons with disabilities on both national and international platforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 22:27 IST
35 new district disability rehabilitation centres opened across India
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Virendra Kumar on Thursday virtually inaugurated 35 new district disability rehabilitation centres (DDRC) across the nation. The newly established centres are distributed across various states, with 13 in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Andhra Pradesh, six in Odisha, four in Tripura, two in Maharashtra, and one each in Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur, according to a statement issued by the Department of Disabilities.

During the inauguration event, Kumar highlighted the significant accomplishments of persons with disabilities on both national and international platforms. The social justice and empowerment minister reiterated the government's commitment to providing exemplary services to divyangjan (persons with disabilities), citing recent revisions in the Central Scheme Guidelines aimed at improving the functioning of DDRCs.

Kumar commended the adoption of new technologies by the DDRCs, such as tele-medicine services and assistance in Unique Disability ID card registration, to enhance accessibility and efficiency in service delivery. He also urged NGOs to strive for excellence in rehabilitation services, the statement said.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to the welfare of 'divyangjan'.

She emphasised that DDRCs play a crucial role in providing rehabilitation services directly to persons with disabilities at the grassroots level, eliminating the need for individuals to travel long distances for essential facilities.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, emphasised the expansion of schemes to benefit persons with disabilities, expressing the government's vision to ensure accessibility to rehabilitation centres within a 100-kilometre radius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024