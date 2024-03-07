35 new district disability rehabilitation centres opened across India

Union minister Virendra Kumar on Thursday virtually inaugurated 35 new district disability rehabilitation centres (DDRC) across the nation. The newly established centres are distributed across various states, with 13 in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Andhra Pradesh, six in Odisha, four in Tripura, two in Maharashtra, and one each in Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur, according to a statement issued by the Department of Disabilities.

During the inauguration event, Kumar highlighted the significant accomplishments of persons with disabilities on both national and international platforms. The social justice and empowerment minister reiterated the government's commitment to providing exemplary services to divyangjan (persons with disabilities), citing recent revisions in the Central Scheme Guidelines aimed at improving the functioning of DDRCs.

Kumar commended the adoption of new technologies by the DDRCs, such as tele-medicine services and assistance in Unique Disability ID card registration, to enhance accessibility and efficiency in service delivery. He also urged NGOs to strive for excellence in rehabilitation services, the statement said.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to the welfare of 'divyangjan'.

She emphasised that DDRCs play a crucial role in providing rehabilitation services directly to persons with disabilities at the grassroots level, eliminating the need for individuals to travel long distances for essential facilities.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, emphasised the expansion of schemes to benefit persons with disabilities, expressing the government's vision to ensure accessibility to rehabilitation centres within a 100-kilometre radius.

