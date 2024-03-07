Biden to announce Gaza aid port construction in State of the Union speech
The officials also said at a news briefing that Hamas is delaying a new deal with Israel on releasing hostages because it has not agreed to free sick and elderly hostages, the officials told reporters. In his speech to Congress, Biden will announce that he has ordered the U.S. military "to undertake an emergency mission to establish a port in Gaza, working with like-minded countries and humanitarian partners," one of the officials said.
U.S. President Joe Biden will announce in his State of the Union speech on Thursday that the U.S. military will construct a port on Gaza's Mediterranean coast to receive humanitarian assistance by sea, senior administration officials said. The officials also said at a news briefing that Hamas is delaying a new deal with Israel on releasing hostages because it has not agreed to free sick and elderly hostages, the officials told reporters.
In his speech to Congress, Biden will announce that he has ordered the U.S. military "to undertake an emergency mission to establish a port in Gaza, working with like-minded countries and humanitarian partners," one of the officials said. The port, which would be temporary, would increase the amount of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the war-battered enclave by "hundreds of additional truckloads" per day, the official said, adding that the United States would coordinate security with Israel.
It also would work with the U.N. and humanitarian aid organizations that "understand the distribution of assistance within Gaza," the official said, adding that initial supplies would come from Cyprus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Does BJP pay income tax?: Ajay Maken after I-T dept withdrew Rs 65 cr from bank accounts of Congress
Karnataka: Congress, BJP indulge in war of words after govt passes Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill 2024
Nuh violence: Haryana Police slaps UAPA charges on Congress MLA Mamman Khan
Andhra: Congress leader YS Sharmila spent night in party office to avoid house arrest
Israel sounds sirens in Eilat, intercepts aerial target