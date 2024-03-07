Mexico navy helicopter crashes, second in 2 days - local media
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 23:09 IST
A Mexican navy helicopter crashed on Thursday near Culiacan, in the Pacific coastal state of Sinaloa, local media outlets reported.
The crash would be the navy's second in two days after a helicopter crash on Wednesday killed at least three people.
