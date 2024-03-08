Israel welcomes US plan for 'temporary dock' for Gaza aid, Israeli official says
- Country:
- United States
Israel welcomes a U.S. plan to build a "temporary dock" on the Gaza coast to deliver humanitarian aid by sea and will coordinate development of the project with the United States, an Israeli official said on Thursday.
Israel "fully supports" creation of such a facility, the official said on condition of anonymity after U.S. officials said President Joe Biden would announce in his State of the Union speech that the U.S. military will construct a port to receive food, medicine and other supplies for civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinian
- Matt Spetalnick
- Israel
- Israeli
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Gaza
ALSO READ
Israel sounds sirens in Eilat, intercepts aerial target
Israel must adopt gender-responsive humanitarian measures in Gaza: UN experts
Israel intercepts an apparent Houthi attack near the port city of Eilat
Israel to test Gaza day-after vision with 'humanitarian pockets'
Live updates | Attackers open fire in the West Bank, killing 1 Israeli and wounding others