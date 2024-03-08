Israel welcomes US plan for 'temporary dock' for Gaza aid, Israeli official says

Israel welcomes a U.S. plan to build a "temporary dock" on the Gaza coast to deliver humanitarian aid by sea and will coordinate development of the project with the United States, an Israeli official said on Thursday.

Israel "fully supports" creation of such a facility, the official said on condition of anonymity after U.S. officials said President Joe Biden would announce in his State of the Union speech that the U.S. military will construct a port to receive food, medicine and other supplies for civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)