CAF bank approves $1.14 bln in loans for regional initiatives: statement

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 00:21 IST
The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) has approved $1.14 billion in loans to countries across the region, to boost sustainability and inclusive growth, it said on Thursday.

The loans include a $240 million disbursement to ensure water security in Bolivia; $400 million in credit to help food supply in Argentina; $300 million to help with commitments on climate action and gender equality in Mexico, and $200 million for the Dominican Republic to strengthen its climate adaptation and resilience, the bank said in a statement.

 

