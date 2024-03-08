North Korea's Kim guides artillery firing drill, KCNA says
and set forth important tasks for rounding off the artillery war preparations," the report said, referring to the leader of the reclusive state. The move comes as the South Korean and U.S. militaries kicked off their spring drills known as the Freedom Shield exercises on Monday with twice the number of troops joining compared to last year.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided an artillery firing drill by the Korean People's Army, the country's military force, on Thursday, state media KCNA reported on Friday.
The drill involved units that are in firing range of "the enemy's capital," the state media said, referring to Seoul, the South Korean capital and added it "fulfilled important military missions for war deterrence." Thursday's artillery drill was aimed at increasing combat readiness posture and actual war capability, KCNA said.
Kim urged to push forward with preparations so the artillery sub-units could "take the initiative with merciless and rapid strikes at the moment of their entry into an actual war." "He stressed the need to train all the artillerymen of the whole army into experts in artillery engagement ... and set forth important tasks for rounding off the artillery war preparations," the report said, referring to the leader of the reclusive state.
The move comes as the South Korean and U.S. militaries kicked off their spring drills known as the Freedom Shield exercises on Monday with twice the number of troops joining compared to last year. Seoul's defence minister, Shin Won-sik, visited the Capital Defense Command on Thursday and ordered a firm response if North Korea made provocations aimed at the capital.
Earlier this week, the North Korean state media said Kim inspected field training of troops at a major military operations base in the western region of the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- Shin
- Seoul
- KCNA
- North Korean
- Korean
- South Korean
- Freedom Shield
- U.S.
- Kim Jong Un
ALSO READ
Dismayed South Korean patients urge resolution of doctors' protest
Debris from North Korean missile in Ukraine could expose procurement networks
China will continue constructive role in Korean Peninsula, envoy says
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more
South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest