Hong Kong legislature starts scrutiny of new national security law

Hong Kong's legislature on Friday began a meeting to debate and scrutinise a proposed new national security law known as Article 23 that critics say could further undermine the city's freedoms.

Speaking at the start of the session, the city's security secretary Chris Tang said the law was needed to plug loopholes in the city's national security regime, and should be enacted as soon as possible.

