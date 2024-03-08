Left Menu

More Indian troops at border won't ease tensions, says China foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-03-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 13:06 IST
China believes that India's move to add more troops at a disputed border with India is "not conducive to easing tensions", a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday at a regular news briefing. The Indian government has freed a contingent of 10,000 soldiers, previously deployed at its western border, to strengthen its disputed border with China, according to several media reports.

The two countries have previously agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels.

