Cal HC allows Suvendu Adhikari to hold public rally in Nazat

Updated: 08-03-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 14:13 IST
Cal HC allows Suvendu Adhikari to hold public rally in Nazat
Calcutta High Court Image Credit: ANI
The Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari to hold a public meeting on March 10 at Akratala area under Nazat police station in North 24 Parganas district.

The court directed that nothing should be said at the rally that may lead to the deterioration of the law and order situation in the locality, which is situated near Sandeshkhali.

The residence of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh, at present in CBI custody in connection with an attack on ED officials, and is also accused in several cases of atrocities on women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, is located at a village in Nazat police station area.

On a prayer by Adhikari, Justice Jay Sengupta allowed him to hold the public meeting between 10 am and 5 pm on March 10.

His counsels first prayed for permission to hold the meeting at Sundarikhali village under the Nazat police station area, but the court asked them to suggest an alternative place after the state opposed the plea to hold the rally there.

The court, thereafter, allowed Adhikari to hold the meeting at Akratala, when his lawyers suggested the name of this village under Nazat police station.

The ruling TMC is also scheduled to hold a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

