RS nomination coming on Women's Day was a double surprise, says Sudha Murty

The announcement of her nomination to the Rajya Sabha was a double surprise as it came on Womens Day, philanthropist and author Sudha Murty said on Friday. It came on Womens Day and thats a double surprise. So, I have to first sit and study and then I will be able to do it. She said she was pleasantly surprised by the announcement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-03-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 14:31 IST
The announcement of her nomination to the Rajya Sabha was a double surprise as it came on Women's Day, philanthropist and author Sudha Murty said on Friday. The former Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, the philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Infosys, said that she has never sought the position and had ''absolutely no idea'' why the government chose to nominate her. ''It came on Women's Day and that's a double surprise. I am very happy. I am grateful to our Prime Minister,'' Murty, who is currently on a visit to Thailand, told PTI over phone. On her role as a member of the Upper House, the wife of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said, ''I have to see what are the things...what I can do. This is a new area to me. So, I have to first sit and study and then I will be able to do it.'' She said she was pleasantly surprised by the announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

