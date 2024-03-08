Navi Mumbai unit of ACB nabs Raigad policeman for bribery
PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
An assistant sub inspector was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in Raigad, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Friday.
ASI Govind Madhge (54) of Roha police station was held on Thursday by the Navi Mumbai unit of the ACB, he added.
''The ASI had sought Rs 10,000 in a non-cognisable case involving a couple. He was held in an ACB trap while accepting Rs 6,000 from the complainant near Bazarpeth police chowki in Teen Batti naka in Roha,'' he said.
