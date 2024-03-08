Left Menu

Navi Mumbai unit of ACB nabs Raigad policeman for bribery

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 20:13 IST
Navi Mumbai unit of ACB nabs Raigad policeman for bribery
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant sub inspector was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in Raigad, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Friday.

ASI Govind Madhge (54) of Roha police station was held on Thursday by the Navi Mumbai unit of the ACB, he added.

''The ASI had sought Rs 10,000 in a non-cognisable case involving a couple. He was held in an ACB trap while accepting Rs 6,000 from the complainant near Bazarpeth police chowki in Teen Batti naka in Roha,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024