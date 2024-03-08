Suspended tehsildar, husband arrested in disproportionate assets case

A suspended tehsildar and her husband were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Navi Mumbai police on Friday in an alleged case of disproportionate assets, an official said.

Meenal Krishna Dalvi (49) and her husband Krishna Vasant Dalvi (55) were produced before additional sessions judge, Belapur, K R Deshpande, who remanded them in ACB custody till March 14. Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Mhetre of ACB said the couple were found to have amassed assets worth Rs 2.2 crore, 84 per cent more than their legitimate wealth. The ACB had launched an enquiry against them following an alleged corruption case registered in 2022 against the tehsildar who was posted in Raigad district before she was suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)