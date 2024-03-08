Left Menu

Suspended tehsildar, husband arrested in disproportionate assets case

A suspended tehsildar and her husband were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB of Navi Mumbai police on Friday in an alleged case of disproportionate assets, an official said.Meenal Krishna Dalvi 49 and her husband Krishna Vasant Dalvi 55 were produced before additional sessions judge, Belapur, K R Deshpande, who remanded them in ACB custody till March 14.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 20:42 IST
Suspended tehsildar, husband arrested in disproportionate assets case
  • Country:
  • India

A suspended tehsildar and her husband were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Navi Mumbai police on Friday in an alleged case of disproportionate assets, an official said.

Meenal Krishna Dalvi (49) and her husband Krishna Vasant Dalvi (55) were produced before additional sessions judge, Belapur, K R Deshpande, who remanded them in ACB custody till March 14. Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Mhetre of ACB said the couple were found to have amassed assets worth Rs 2.2 crore, 84 per cent more than their legitimate wealth. The ACB had launched an enquiry against them following an alleged corruption case registered in 2022 against the tehsildar who was posted in Raigad district before she was suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024