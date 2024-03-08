Left Menu

Two-year-old raped by youth in UP’s Budaun, one arrested

While searching for suspicious vehicles to locate the accused, he was apprehended from Dhauspur road early morning on Friday.However, before the arrest, an encounter broke out between the accused and the police team, in which, he got injured in his leg and has been sent for treatment, the SSP said.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:06 IST
Two-year-old raped by youth in UP’s Budaun, one arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth of her village in Binawar police station area here, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said the accused took the toddler to an agricultural field on Thursday evening when the alleged rape took place. Police nabbed the accused around 3 am on Friday, the SSP said. The accused left the minor in the field and hearing her cry, villagers reached the spot where they found her in a critical condition, police said. She was then sent to a district hospital, the SSP said. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's father, police have began their investigation, SSP said. While searching for suspicious vehicles to locate the accused, he was apprehended from Dhauspur road early morning on Friday.

However, before the arrest, an encounter broke out between the accused and the police team, in which, he got injured in his leg and has been sent for treatment, the SSP said. A police vehicle was damaged in the encounter and another case has been filed against him for it, the SSP added.

An FIR has been lodged against him under Indian Penal Code Section 376AB (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) and POCSO Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024