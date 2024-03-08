Cannabis worth Rs 1.75 cr seized in Greater Noida, 2 held

Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:50 IST
Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Greater Noida on Friday after more than 351 kilogram of cannabis worth Rs 1.71 crore was allegedly recovered from them, police said.

Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar Sharma said the accused were transporting the cannabis in a canter truck when they were intercepted by Anti-Narcotics Task Force along with local Kasna police.

''The duo was carrying the cannabis hidden inside the truck, which was intercepted near the Sirsa Cut. The truck bears a registration number of UP 17 BT 2646,'' Sharma said.

''Those held have been identified as Harish Kumar (37) and Himanshu (20), both natives of Baghpat district in western Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

The officer said police are working on the backward and forward linkages which the arrested duo revealed during interrogation as further investigation into the case is under way.

According to police, the total amount of cannabis seized is 351 kg and is estimated worth Rs 1.75 crore in the black market.

An FIR has been lodged at the Kasna police station under relevant provisions of the law and the accused were produced in a local court which has sent them to jail, the police added.

