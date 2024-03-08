Left Menu

Police officer 'kicking' namazis: Congress leaders slam Centre, ask if it is 'amrit kaal'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:03 IST
Police officer 'kicking' namazis: Congress leaders slam Centre, ask if it is 'amrit kaal'
Congress leaders slammed the BJP-led Centre on Friday after a video emerged on social media of a police sub-inspector kicking a few people offering namaz on a north Delhi road and called for terminating his services.

The sub-inspector of the Delhi Police shoved and kicked a few people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi's Inderlok area on Friday, leading to a protest by hundreds of locals against the force, which suspended the official with immediate effect.

Sharing the video on X, Congress spokesperson Surpiya Shrinate said the motto of Home Minister Amit Shah's Delhi Police is ''Shanti, Seva, Nyay'' and it is ''working diligently''.

Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who has been suspended by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), also shared the video on social media and said it is the result of the communal environment prevailing in the country that people are getting the courage to kick and slap a person offering namaz.

''Never had I imagined that one day when people of one community would be praying on the road in India, flowers would be showered on them and people of another community would be kicked,'' Ali said on X.

He demanded that the culprit be arrested by the Delhi Police.

Congress's Rajya Sabha MP and its minority cell chief Imran Pratapgarhi said the police official probably does not understand the basic principles of humanity.

''What is this hatred that is filled in his heart, Delhi Police is requested to file a case against this officer under appropriate sections and terminate his service,'' he said on X.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed asked how can a Delhi Police officer kick another human being simply for offering namaz.

''This is sickening to watch. How is the man harming anyone by simply offering prayers? This is how insensitive and de-humanised the Delhi police force has become under Amit Shah. Is this #amritkaal!'' she asked.

The incident took place during the ''jumme ki namaz'' (Friday prayers) around 2 pm near the Inderlok metro station.

Locals blocked a road and demanded action against the policeman, which led to stepping up of security in the area to maintain law and order.

The act was purportedly captured on camera and the video has since gone viral on social media.

The video showed Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar kicking a few people while they were offering namaz on the road.

