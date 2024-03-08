Zimbabwe forcibly removed USAID officials on assessment mission, US says

The United States on Friday said Zimbabwean officials last month "abruptly detained and deported" U.S. Agency for International Development officials who had been in the country on an assessment mission.

"These actions against a team of development professionals legally admitted to Zimbabwe to support the Government of Zimbabwe's expressed commitment to democratic reform are egregious, unjustified and unacceptable," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)